GINcoin (GIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $117,119.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market cap of $117,119.00 and $2,053.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,358.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.01932555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.04010764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00725962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00771668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009305 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00027493 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00717589 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,026,618 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,608 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

