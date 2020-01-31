GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $67.00 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.83 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

