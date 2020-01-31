Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 25,118.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,488 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

