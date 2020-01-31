Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 168,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 151,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

LAND opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $282.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

