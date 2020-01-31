GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,950 by Analysts at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65) in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,882.47 ($24.76).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,792.40 ($23.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,799.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,719.44. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

