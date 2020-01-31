Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Stock Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Global Net Lease worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,137,000 after buying an additional 280,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 252,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GNL opened at $20.94 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.18 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 99.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

