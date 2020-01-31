Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,091,796 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 852,569 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 299,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,260,000.

Shares of MLPA opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

