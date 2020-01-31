GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Reaches $120,095.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $120,095.00 and $1,187.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,390.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.01932912 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.73 or 0.04031602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00737283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00768360 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009287 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00715989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,861,003 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

