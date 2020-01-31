GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a market cap of $374,617.00 and $10,680.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,824,346 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

