GoChain (GO) Market Cap Hits $19.60 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. GoChain has a market cap of $19.60 million and $3.46 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,075,721,058 coins and its circulating supply is 895,831,384 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoChain Coin Trading

GoChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Coinall, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Binance and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.