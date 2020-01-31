GoHelpFund (HELP) Hits Market Cap of $17,050.00

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $17,050.00 and $35,498.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.02913064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoHelpFund Token Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

