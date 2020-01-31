GoldCoin Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, GoldCoin has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $448,358.00 and approximately $165.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00726125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007244 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033681 BTC.

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 767.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin Coin Profile

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.