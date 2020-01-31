GoldFund (GFUN) Achieves Market Cap of $171,705.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. GoldFund has a market cap of $171,705.00 and $7,983.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005434 BTC.

999 (999) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000356 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,964,353 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

