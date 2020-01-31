Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €350.00 ($406.98) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €273.00 ($317.44) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €284.05 ($330.29).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €298.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €280.42. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.