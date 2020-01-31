Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €194.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €194.00 ($225.58) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €195.40 ($227.21).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €162.90 ($189.42) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €178.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €164.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

