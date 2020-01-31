Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

NYSE GS traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.35. The company had a trading volume of 192,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

