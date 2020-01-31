Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €32.70 Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.34 ($31.79).

DEC opened at €24.58 ($28.58) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.54. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

