Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 8.04% of Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF by 1,264.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDAT stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48. Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $61.62.

