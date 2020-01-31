GoldMint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $232,675.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

