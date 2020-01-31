Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Short Interest Update

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP opened at $6.93 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

