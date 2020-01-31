Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 655,759 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.