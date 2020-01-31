Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP David M. Ahlers Sells 54,000 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,931,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Graco stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 14.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 25,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

