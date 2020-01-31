Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Peter J. O’shea Sells 45,000 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE GGG traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,104. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after buying an additional 131,394 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Graco by 56.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 15.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

