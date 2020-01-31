Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) PT Lowered to C$1.75

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Shares of TSE:GTE traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 758,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,985. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.45 million and a PE ratio of 660.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$174.92 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gran Tierra Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

