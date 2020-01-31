Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO Sells $219,787.56 in Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GPMT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.29. 543,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,089,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,670,000 after purchasing an additional 261,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

