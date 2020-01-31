Graviocoin Trading Up 20.3% This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $527,002.00 and approximately $4,743.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.82 or 0.03033880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00196224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00122935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,254,529,708 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,734,708 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

