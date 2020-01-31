Greencoat UK Wind PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.74 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 142.20 ($1.87). 4,820,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,533. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.84 ($2.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 143.58.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

