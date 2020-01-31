GreenMed (GRMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.