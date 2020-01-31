GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $238.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. During the last week, GridCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 428,238,081 coins and its circulating supply is 397,585,048 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.