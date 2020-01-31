Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.25. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Griffon has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

