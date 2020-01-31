Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,759 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $33,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $11,005,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $9,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $9,750,000.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

