Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $61.45 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

