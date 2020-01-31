GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.28%. GSI Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

GSIT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,762. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a P/E ratio of 811.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Robert Yau sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $62,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

