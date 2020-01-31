Gulden (NLG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27,827.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.91 million and approximately $27,827.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00722595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007199 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00034273 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,808,637 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, Bittrex, Nocks and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

