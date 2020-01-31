GXChain (GXC) Market Cap Tops $30.77 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.77 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Huobi, BigONE and DragonEX. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, QBTC, Bit-Z, Huobi, BigONE, DragonEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.