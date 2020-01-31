Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Andra AP fonden grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $2,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $6,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $3,280,015.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $79.53 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

