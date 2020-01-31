Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 0.8% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after acquiring an additional 392,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,376,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,762,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,015,000 after acquiring an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

PGR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.76. The company had a trading volume of 159,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,065. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

