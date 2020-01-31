Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,176 shares during the period. L Brands makes up 1.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of L Brands worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc Bank USA lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in L Brands by 1,791.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 168,622 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 502,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72,415 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

LB traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

