Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,181 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 183,929 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 47,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.51. 438,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

