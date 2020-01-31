Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $319.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

