Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,757 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 941,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,663,624. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.