Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 3,304 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $67.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,879 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.33.

