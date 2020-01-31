Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The stock had a trading volume of 424,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

