Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 17,964 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,964 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,422,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,056,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,800,000 after acquiring an additional 597,395 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,233. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

