Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 349.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

LYB traded down $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. The company had a trading volume of 262,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.03. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.