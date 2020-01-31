Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 7,612 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 68,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,774. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

