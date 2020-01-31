Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes $8.35 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 228,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,000. General Motors accounts for about 3.0% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 27.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Motors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.32. 458,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,843,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

