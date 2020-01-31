Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SYSCO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 33,869 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,540. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $62.46 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,347,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,298,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

