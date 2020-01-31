Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $51.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

