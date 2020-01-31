H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 230 by Kepler Capital Markets

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 230 price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HM.B. UBS Group set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 225 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 168.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 212 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 186.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52 week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52 week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.